Alienware Laptop Sale: Save Up to $645 with This Coupon

Dell has a surprise for fans of its gaming laptops. For a limited time, the PC manufacturer is taking 15 percent off select Alienware laptops equipped with a GTX-based graphics card. Just use coupon code "AFF15GTX" at checkout to receive your discount. This beats Dell's current coupon ("SAVE10"), which only takes 10 percent off systems.

The sale includes everything from the Editor's Choice Alienware m15 to the Alienware 17 laptop. If you're looking for the least expensive system, you can get the Alienware m15 for $1,149.53 after coupon. That's $230 off and the best deal we've seen for this laptop. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid HDD, and a GTX 1060 6GB video card.

Noteworthy deals in Dell's sale include:

Dell's coupon is valid through February 2, but Dell's website says it may expire after 300 uses. Usually, their coupons expire after 2,000 or 3,000 uses, so this could be a typo. However, we don't recommend waiting too long to find out.