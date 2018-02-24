How to Adjust Safari's Auto-Play Settings

In macOS High Sierra, Safari users gained a greater protection against the annoyance of web pages that play videos with sound every time you load them.

And while that's a helpful tool for those who don't want their computers playing ads that show we're not working, what if you liked how sites loaded video?

Fortunately, you can adjust this setting, and each time you only tweak it for the specific site you're using, so you can selectively decide which sites videos should always load without hindrance.

Here's how to tweak auto-play settings:

1. After opening the site whose settings you wish to change, right click on the URL bar.

2. Select Settings for This Website.

3. Click on the field next to Auto-Play.

4. Select one of the options.

Videos from that site will now load to your preference!

Safari Browser Tips