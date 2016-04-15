How to Add a Table of Contents in Google Docs

A Google Docs table of contents is a useful guide for readers, because it not only shows them a list of topics but also includes jump links to help them navigate. If you create a TOC in Google Docs, it remains in the document, even if you export it as a PDF or Word Doc. Fortunately, it's easy to make your own table of contents, as well as update it if you add or subtract sections. Here are our step-by-step instructions for creating and updating a table of contents in Google Docs.
How to Add a New Table of Contents in Google Docs
1. Write a section header and click Normal text.
2. Select Heading 1, Heading 2, Heading 4 or Heading 4, depending on your formatting preference.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for each section.
4. Click in the document where you want the table of contents to appear.
5. Click Insert.
6. Select Table of contents.
You've created a table of contents.
How to Update a Table of Contents in Google Docs
1. After you add more headings, click inside the Table of Contents box.
2. Click the refresh arrow.
You've made and updated a table of contents in Google Docs.
