How to Add or Remove Page Breaks in Google Docs

Adding page breaks to move content to the following sheet is a useful technique, even if you never intend to print the document. Fortunately, Google Docs makes it easy to use page breaks.

Here's how to add and remove page breaks from your Google Docs documents.

1. Click Insert after you've placed your cursor where you want to insert a page break.

2. Select Break.

3. Click Page break.

4. Click backspace to remove a page break if you didn't mean to place it there.

Google Docs Tips