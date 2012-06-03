Acer Rolls Out Iconia W510, W700 Windows 8 Tablets: Keyboards, HD Screens, More

Today at Computex, Acer rolled out a pair of Windows 8 tablets designed to provide strong performance, battery life and functionality. Reminiscent of the Android-based Eee Pad Transformer series, Acer's Iconia 10-inch W510 comes with an attachable keyboard that turns it into a clamshell notebook or flips backward to make it a presentation device. The high-end 11.6-inch Iconia Tab W700 doesn't come with a keyboard, but has a full HD screen and promises 8+ hours of no-compromise battery life.

With up to 18 hours of battery life and what Acer calls "Tri-Mode"--the ability to flip into notebook, slate or presentation modes--the W510 promises to bridge the gap between notebooks and tablets. Acer said the device has "always-on" technology but did not immediately provide specs or measurements.

The Iconia W700 has a full HD 11.6-inch screen and promises faster performance and an optional dock that lets it mount in portrait or landscape mode, along with an external keyboard. Though Acer touts it as offering high-end performance, it did not disclose any specs. Stay tuned for hands-ons with both tablets.

See the press release below for a few more details.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (June 4, 2012) – Acer presents two of its newest Windows® 8 tablets at Computex Taipei. The ICONIA W510 evolves the computing experience with three different modes of touchscreen operation, while the ICONIA W700 is the best-performing Windows 8 tablet with the added versatility of a cradle. Both designed to set new standards in ergonomics and user-friendliness.

The most unique part of the W510 tablet is the tri-mode, allowing users to touch, type and view. Aside from the conventional tablet mode, it can be used in productivity mode. A detachable keyboard dock can be connected to the tablet for optimal typing as well as extending the battery life up to 18 hours. Rotating the tablet 295 degrees allows it to be used in presentation mode, which is excellent for watching a video, browsing a webpage or viewing a PowerPoint presentation.

In addition, the W510 has Always On, Always Connect technology, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen, providing a wider viewing angle with more vibrant, consistent and accurate colors. It is an everyday tablet with convertible functions, smartly designed for modern day explorers whose primary needs are freedom of usage for slate, keyboard and hands-free touch.

Acer's W700 comes with a multipurpose cradle that allows for several viewing options. When using it in landscape, it can be tilted up to 70 degrees for better viewing, or 20 degrees for convenient touch. Furthermore, it can be used vertically like a portrait for easy browsing and reading. The W700 also has three USB 3.0 ports for expansion.

The W700 is equipped with an 11.6-inch Full HD touchscreen as well as Dolby® Home Theater® for multimedia pleasure; it is set to become the optimum-performance Windows 8 tablet for modern day explorers on-the-go, at home or in the office.