Acer's $299 Chromebook 14 Promises 14 Hours of Juice

Acer hopes that 14 proves to be a lucky number for its latest Chromebook. Available in April at starting at $299, the new Acer Chromebook 14 not only features a 14-inch IPS display but also promises 14 hours of battery life. It's all wrapped up in a solid aluminum chassis.

Available in a variety of models, the Chromebook 14 would be the first 14-inch Chrome OS-powered laptop in Acer's lineup. It's not the largest Chromebook on offer from Acer — that would be the Acer Chromebook 15 — but the new model would increase screen size by 20 percent over Acer's 11-inch Chromebooks.

As much as users may appreciate the added real estate, it's the other 14 that's likely to catch the eye of would-be Chromebook users. Acer is promising 14 hours of battery life with this model. If the Acer Chromebook 14 hits that mark, it would be the longest-lasting Chromebook we've seen. Currently, that honor goes to Dell's Chromebook 13, which lasted 13 hours, 25 minutes in our battery testing.

MORE: Laptops with the Longest Battery Life

Acer's latest Chromebook claims a few other firsts. It will be the laptop maker's first Chromebook to sport an all-metal chassis, with an aluminum case. Acer says that allows the Chromebook 14 to remain light and thin: It weighs in at 3.42 pounds and is only 0.67 inches thick.

That 14-inch display will come in one of two resolutions: full HD at 1920 x 1080 or HD at 1366 x 768. Acer promises viewing angles up to 170 degrees. Above the display, you'll find a webcam that's capable of recording 720p video, which Acer says is ideal for students collaborating on projects from afar or businesses that hold regular meetings over video.

Like the display, you'll have a choice of Intel Celeron processors — either a quad-core or dual-core N3060 CPU. The Chromebook 14 will also have either 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM, and you can choose between 16GB and 32GB of eMMC storage.

The Chromebook 14 will have a pair of USB 3.1 ports — another first for its Chrome OS notebooks, Acer says — as well as an HDMI port. The new Chromebook supports Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Each Chromebook will also come with 100GB of free storage on Google Drive.

Acer Laptop Guide