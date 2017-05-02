Can Windows Topple Chromebooks? Where to Watch #MicrosoftEDU Event

We're only hours away from Microsoft's big #MicrosoftEDU event, which could give us a look at some new Microsoft hardware and possibly even a tweaked version of Windows 10 designed to take on Chromebooks.

To catch all the big announcements live, head to Microsoft's Events page starting at 9:30 ET. The company will also be broadcasting on Facebook Live.

One of the major reveals some are expecting is some sort of Surface Laptop, which would be a slim, inexpensive notebook built to compete directly with Google's Chromebooks. This laptop could be powered by a lightweight, cloud-based version of Windows 10 (which could be dubbed "Windows 10 S" or "Windows 10 Cloud") that would behave much like Chrome OS.

The software is expected to rely mainly on Windows Store apps, and will be optimized for ease of use and long battery life. It remains to be seen whether this new version of Windows 10 will be exclusive to the Surface Laptop, or if it will be utilized by third parties like Chrome OS is.

Given the event's focus on education, we might see some new and improved Windows 10 apps for the classroom. However, you shouldn't expect to see the Surface Pro 5 or Surface Book 2. While both of Microsoft's 2-in-1s are expected to get refreshed this year, the company will likely keep the focus on its cloud-based Chromebook competitor for today's event.

