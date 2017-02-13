Save $100 on the Touch Bar MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is Apple's new multimedia darling. While you won't see Apple discounting its flagship laptop anytime soon, Amazon has no qualms about it and just shaved $100 off the retail price of Apple's laptop, bringing it down to $1,699.

This laptop's main feature is the new multi-touch display that sits above the keyboard and replaces the traditional function row. By default, the Touch Bar shows traditional buttons like volume and screen brightness controls, but the buttons change based on the app you're using. We found the Touch Bar to be both fun and time-saving.

However, the Touch Bar isn't the only ace up this laptop's sleeve. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is also lighter and more compact than its predecessor. The screen's color gamut also trumps the screen on the XPS 13, Spectre x360, and Lenovo Yoga 910 - all of which compete heavily against the MacBook Pro.

In terms of hardware, the laptop packs a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display, 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

It's worth noting that the laptop packs four Thunderbolt 3 ports, but has no USB Type-A ports. That means you'll need to buy dongles and adapters to get your peripherals to play nice with your laptop. (While Apple lowered the price of its dongles, various retailers like Amazon sell even cheaper dongles you can use).

If you like the idea of having dynamic and contextually relevant buttons that have the potential to speed up your workflow, this Mac is for you. Especially now that Amazon offers it for $100 less than everyone else.