Tablet World Series Finale: ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity vs. Microsoft Surface, Voting Ends 11/3 at 8 a.m.

After six games and six competitors, we're down to the finale of our 2012 Tablet World Series. Throughout the series we've seen titans like Apple's iPad and Google's Nexus 7 stumble and fall until we were left with our final two tablets: ASUS' Transformer Pad Infinity and Microsoft's Surface. Before you cast your final vote, take a second to read up these two contenders.

ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity

The Editors' Choice-winning Transformer Pad Infinity has fought its was through a gauntlet of tough contenders including Apple's vaunted iPad and Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1 to make it to the series finale.

The Transformer Pad Infinity offers one of the highest resolution displays (1920 x 1200 pixels) among Android tablets and with its handsome industrial design, is a sight to behold. It's powerful Nvidia Tegra 3 processor and hours of battery life, not to mention the exceptional quality of its bundled apps, make the Transformer Pad Infinity a monster of a 10-inch tablet. So is the ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity the best tablet around?

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft's Surface is the newcomer to the tablet party, but so far it's proven to be quite the fan favorite. On its way to the finals, the Surface toppled both the Barnes and Noble Nook HD+ and the Google Nexus 7. The first piece of hardware to bear the Microsoft name, not to mention the first Windows RT tablet to hit the market, the Surface is an incredibly important product for Microsoft.

The Surface comes packing an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor and 2GB of RAM covered in a 10-inch 1366 x 768 resolution display. Weighing in at 1.5 pounds and measuring just 0.4 inches thick, the surface is available with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Throw in a touch-sensitive keyboard cover and you've got an impressive tablet. But is it worthy of being the 2012 Tablet World Series champ?

[polldaddy poll=6658049]