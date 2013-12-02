Sprint Cyber Monday Deals Include $50 Moto X, Free LG G2

If you weren’t able to snag a new smartphone on Black Friday, Sprint is offering some compelling deals for Cyber Monday shoppers. Those in the market for a new handset can grab the Moto X for $49.99 or the LG G2 for free on a two-year contract.

Sprint is also giving away Samsung’s Galaxy S4 Mini for free under the same conditions. The deal is only valid Monday, Dec. 2, and applies to purchases made through Sprint’s website. However, in addition to committing to a two-year contact, you’ll also have to add another line of service to get the discount. The Moto X’s $49.99 price doesn’t include the Moto Maker customization studio either -- you’ll have to pay extra to design the handset yourself.

While Sprint’s conditions for these discounts are rather specific, the Cyber Monday bargain could be ideal for parents adding a new line to their family plan. Sprint’s discounts follow some tempting Best Buy Black Friday deals which included the HTC One priced at just $30 and the Galaxy S4 for free on a two-year contract with Sprint.