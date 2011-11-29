Smoking iPhone Just the Latest Handset to Catch Fire

Next time you rush to the store to get your hands on the latest mind-blowing gadget, think twice: Your mind could be literally blown. As the latest blemish on cellphone safety, an iPhone 4 went up in smoke after spontaneously combusting aboard an Australian flight headed from Lismore to Sydney on Friday.

The phone, which belonged to a passenger on the Regional Express plane, began glowing red and emitted a thick smoke as the plane touched down in Sydney, according to ABC. After the phone was extinguished, it was handed over to authorities to investigate. Nobody was harmed, according to a statement by Regional Express.

The incident isn't Apple's first encounter with incendiary stories of malfunctioning products. While the company has largely ignored cases in the past, its phones and music players were the subject of an August 2009 review by the European Commission after French and English devices began exploding. One individual even claimed that Apple tried to keep him quiet.

Apple's devices aren't the only ones to light up controversy though - here's a quick rundown of a few mentionable explosions:

November 2011: Apple recalls iPod Nanos sold throughout 2005-2006 that have batteries that could potentially overheat and cause a safety risk.

Image via Regional Express