Smartphone Madness 2013: Google Nexus 4 vs. LG Optimus G Pro

Whether Florida Gulf Coast University totally upset your final four or that honor went to Wichita State, chances are good that one of your favorite smartphones is still among the competitors for this year's Smartphone Madness title. Today's battle picks up where the BlackBerry Z10 left off in game 10, after it took down the Samsung Galaxy Note II with 66 percent of the vote. Now your votes will decide between the pure Android experience of the Google Nexus 4 and the new hot-shot LG Optimus G Pro.

After earning 3.5 stars on our review, the $199 Google Nexus 4 continues to hang strong among a growing world of Android competition. We cited the sharp, 4.7-inch HD screen with good viewing angles, improved Google Now assistant and speedy and smooth performance as definite pros for this phone. Those features combined with support went a long way to securing its victory over the HTC Windows Phone 8X in Round 1 of this competition. Will that be enough in today's matchup?

The LG Optimus G Pro easily defeated the Mozilla-powered ZTE Open in Round 1 of Smartphone Madness, taking home 82 percent of the vote. That's at least partially due to the huge 5.5-inch display with wide viewing angles, solid performance on tests, fantastic multitasking software and helpful camera features that we cited in our 3.5-star review. But does this newcomer have the staying power to take on an Android champ?

The decision is now yours. Will you go for the aging but powerful Nexus 4 or root for the LG and its cadre of special features? The poll is now open and will remain so until Friday, March 27th at 9 a.m. EST.