Smartphone Madness 2013: Google Nexus 4 vs. BlackBerry Z10

We're down to the nitty-gritty now, smartphone fans. With today's match-up between the Google Nexus 4 and the BlackBerry Z10 we've officially entered the Penultimate 4. Today's two titans join the HTC One and Nokia Lumia 920 (who will compete starting Wednesday, April 3rd) in the battle for your hearts and minds; or more specifically, your votes.

The $199 Google Nexus 4 represents the pure Android fans in today's match-up. This phone is so popular, Google has a hard time keeping it in stock. During our 3.5-star review, we praised the sharp, 4.7-inch HD screen for its good viewing angles. And we gave Google a nod for its improved Google Now assistant and speedy and smooth performance as definite pros for this phone. All those features, combined with a solid fan base, has led it to victory over the HTC Windows Phone 8X and the LG Optimus G Pro. But it hasn't yet faced the Crackberry Nation yet.

After beating back the fans of the Sony Xperia Z and the Samsung Galaxy Note II, BlackBerry Z10 fans has its work cut out for it. The Z10, available on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless for around $199, was first available on AT&T. We praised this handset, during our review, for its slick multitasking interface and superior touchscreen keyboard that learns as you type. Other special features such as BlackBerry Hub, Voice Command and BBM support might be of use during this battle.

Calling all Android lovers and BlackBerry addicts: it's time to show your true colors. Voting starts now. The polls will remain open until April 3rd at 9:00 a.m. EST.