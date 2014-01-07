Signal RP One: A Console-Quality Controller for iOS 7 Games

There's no shortage of excellent games for Apple's iOS 7 platform. However, for every touch-friendly title like "Angry Birds," there's a more hardcore game like "N.O.V.A. 3" that would benefit from an Xbox or Playstation-style gamepad. Peripheral maker Signal is aiming to fill that void with the RP One, a Bluetooth wireless controller that will launch for iOS 7 devices this year for $99.

Touted as a "pro style" game controller, the RP One has a silver finish with black buttons, sporting two curvy grips that bring the Xbox 360 gamepad to mind. According to a hi-res rendering, the upcoming device will sport a directional pad, two analog sticks, a pause button, four face buttons (A,B,X, and Y), and at least two shoulder buttons at the top edge.

The RP One features a universal stand for iOS devices that is meant to work with most cases, as well as a charging cable. According to Signal, the device's included lithium ion battery will power roughly 10 hours of mobile gaming.

Signal isn't the first company to provide a gamepad experience for iOS games, as the Logitech PowerShell and Moga Ace Power both wrap around your device to provide movement and action buttons. However, those two accessories are limited to iPhones only and need to be attached to your device, so the Signal RP One could find a niche with iOS gamers who want to kick back with a fully wireless controller.