Samsung to Launch Cloud Gaming Service

Samsung's recent entry into the cloud-based gaming market has made things a lot more interesting. Partnering with Gaikai, a leading cloud-based video game platform, Samsung has launched Samsung Cloud Gaming. The new service will offer a mix of triple A titles and family-friendly fare to its new Smart TVs.

Gaikai is currently one of the fastest cloud-based services on the market, providing Samsung Smart TV users instant access to their favorite games and eliminating the need for downloads or patches. Consumers who own one of Samsung's new Smart televisions will be able to access Cloud Gaming via Samsung Media Hub.

Samsung consumers will be able to test drive games before they decide to make a purchase, but not just yet. Samsung has chosen to put the new service through its paces in beta before rolling it out to the masses. The company will begin accepting signups from Samsung TV owners soon to test the system.