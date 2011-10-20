Samsung Focus S and Focus Flash Windows Phones Pictured

Samsung's having itself quite the busy week. On Tuesday it debuted its newest halo phone, the Galaxy Nexus, and just yesterday the company showed off its two newest Windows Phone 7.5 smartphones, the Samsung Focus S and the Samsung Focus Flash during the All Things Digital event in Asia. The 4.3-inch Focus S is the follow-up to Samsung's original Samsung Focus, also a Windows Phone, and offers a Super AMOLED Plus display, 1.4-GHz processor, and 8-megapixel front- and 1.3-megapixel rear-facing cameras in a 0.33-inch thick package.

The entry-level Samsung Focus Flash is a much smaller handset, coming in at only 3.7-inches, and features a 1.4-GHz processor, 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a front-facing camera. Both phones will be available on AT&T's 4G HSPA+ network. Release dates and pricing for the new handsets haven't been announced, but AT&T has said that the Focus S will hit the streets sometime this fall.

Also showing up at the All Things D Asia conference was HTC's Titans smartphone. We spent some hands on time with the Titan in September and were somewhat disappointed to find that its massive 4.7-inch display only offers an 800 x 480 screen resolution. The Titan also includes a 1.5-GHz Snapdragon processor, 512MB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

via Windows Phone Blog, AT&T Wireless