Samsung ATIV S Neo Coming to AT&T for $99

Nokia's Lumia line may be leading the charge for Windows Phones, but Samsung has an alternative for fans of Microsoft's mobile OS. Samsung's ATIV S Neo, previously released for Sprint in August, will soon launch for AT&T customers for $99 with a two-year contract or $21 per month under AT&T Next.

The ATIV S Neo is a 4.77-inch Windows Phone 8 device with a 1.4-GHz dual-core processor. The device has a 8-MP rear lens with a 1.9-MP camera in the front. The phone packs 16GB of onboard storage, with the option to expand to 64GB via its microSD slot. Users who need even more space can utilize the included 5GB of cloud storage on AT&T Locker. The handset supports Samsung's ATIV beam, which allows users to transfer files instantly to nearby compatible devices.

We gave the Sprint ATIV S Neo 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its large, bright display, impressive battery life, and accessible price. As with the Sprint incarnation, the AT&T ATIV S Neo ships with 4G LTE capabilities.

The AT&T Samsung ATIV S Neo will be available later this year on AT&T's website as well as at major retailers. If you're looking to get your hands on it, you can sign up for the carrier's mailing list on the ATIV S Neo page for availability updates.