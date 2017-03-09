Refurbished 2016 Non-Touchbar Macbooks Pop Up in Apple Store

If you've been scouring the Apple website for refurbished units of the latest MacBooks, you may see them pop up soon. MacRumors found that the non-Touch Bar version from 2016 had shown up in the store.

As of this writing, those models are sold out, but Apple was discounting them between 12 and 16 percent. MacRumors saw both higher- and lower-end models with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors for sale, but there was very limited stock. Whichever one you're looking for, you'll want to check back often.

There haven't been any sightings of the 13 or 15-inch models with the Touch Bar just yet.

Apple's refurbished products come with a 1-year warranty and can be extended if you buy AppleCare, making them solid deals if you don't mind something gently used but carefully inspected. You also get free shipping and returns.

