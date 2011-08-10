Panasonic Announces Business-Rugged Toughbook S10: Up to 12.5 Hours of Battery Life

Panasonic today announced the Toughbook S10, the follow-up to last year's S9, featuring a more powerful second-gen Intel Core i5 processor, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life--an increase of about 2 hours--all the while maintaining the same featherlight 3-pound weight.

Just like last year's model, the S10's magnesium alloy case is business-rugged, meaning it can withstand one drop on its base from 30 inches, as well as one drop from 12 inches onto any of its sides. The S10 can also withstand up to 220 pounds on its lid, and its spill-resistant keyboard can take up to 6 ounces of liquid.

Also like last year, the notebook weighs a scant 3 pounds, and still includes a DVD drive built into the deck, a signature Panasonic design feature--as is the circular touchpad. Security includes an optional fingerprint reader, TPM 1.2, and Computrace.

The notebook will be available in September with a starting price of $2,449, and is backed by a three-year limited warranty.

Specs:

Processor: 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-2520M

RAM/Expandable to: 4GB/8GB

Hard drive size/speed: 320GB/5,400-rpm

Screen size/resolution: 12.1 inches/1280 x 800

Ports: HDMI, VGA, one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, Ethernet, modem, headphone, mic

Card Slots: PC card Type II, SDXC

Wireless: Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6205 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, optional Gobi 2000 3G

Size: 11.1 x 8.3 x 0.9-1.5 inches

Weight: 3 pounds