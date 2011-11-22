Nvidia Demonstrates Ice Cream Sandwich Running on ASUS Transformer Prime

The ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime is positioned to be one of the more popular tablets this holiday season. If you weren't already stoked about its recent announcement, here's something to get you fired up for the December release: a video from graphics chip maker Nvidia of the convertible tablet running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. The ASUS Transformer Prime will be the first tablet packing the Tegra 3 quad core processor to hit the market, and this is the first video we've seen of a tablet running Google's Ice Cream Sandwich.

Nvidia outed this brief clip showing off Android 4.0 running smoothly on the ASUS Transformer Prime, with no apparent glitches. What's even more interesting is that the company was reportedly able to get the OS working on the tablet last November 16—just two days after Google released the ICS code to developers.

The clip demonstrates a number of scrumptious Ice Cream Sandwich features, including grouping apps into folders right on the tablet's home screen. It also shows off the tablet running a full 1080p HD video, and a Riptide game that utilizes all four cores built into the Transformer Prime's robust Tegra 3 processor. This might even be a deal-maker for people contemplating a purchase of the tablet, since it's highly likely that the device will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich with its release, or just a short time thereafter.

via Nvidia