Next-Gen Google Nexus Smartphone Specs Leaked?

Could there be critical specs for Google's next Nexus-branded smartphone buried in the rows and colums of the chart above? The document's finder, SammMobile, thinks so. Though the mystery spreadsheet includes key hardware information such as the processor, display size, and storage size of the potentially upcoming device, the bigger news is that, if real, the next Google Nexus smartphone is all but confirmed.

The next Nexus (billed as the GT- I9260 in the spreadsheet) appears to carry several hardware improvements that Android fans will appreciate. The display not's counted among those changes; the proposed new Nexus is listed with same 4.65-inch Super AMOLED HD screen as the current Nexus. Careful observers will be happy to see a small speed boost in the dual-core A9 CPU though. If the chart is to be believed, the new Nexus will have a CPU clock speed of 1.5 GHz, up from 1.2 GHz on the old model.

Also progressing in the spec department are the front and back-facing cameras. The Nexus' shooters rise from 5-megapixels to 8-MP and from 1.3-MP to 1.9-MP respectively. There's also some big news for storage addicts: the new Nexus is slated to have an SD card slot, an addition that the present-gen device sorely lacks.

In terms of on-board storage, the upcoming Nexus is listed with 16GB, which is the same as the current model.

There's plenty of details missing from this spreadsheet but none so glaring as the phone's manufacturer. Samsung designed each of the previous Nexus smartphones but in a move that surprised the tech industry, Google worked with ASUS to develop the most recently released Nexus device, the 7-inch Google Nexus tablet.

Motorola, too, makes sense as the designer of the next Google-made Nexus smartphone. The search company purchased that manufacturer's mobile business last August.

Via SamMobile