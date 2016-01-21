Trending

Microsoft Recalls Dangerous Surface Pro Power Cords

By News 

You may want to stop using your Surface Pro. Microsoft is voluntarily recalling AC power supplies for the Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2 and Surface Pro 3 because it could be a fire hazard.

"As a result of damage caused by AC power cords being wound too tightly, twisted or pinched over an extended period of time, a very small proportion of Surface Pro customers have reported issues with their AC power cord," a Microsoft spokesperson told ZDNet. Power supply bricks are not a part of the recall.

MORE: Best 2-in-1s (Laptop/Tablet Hybrids)

The company has put together a Web page dedicated to the issue which details which Surface Pro power cords are eligible for replacement and provides a form to fill out to request your free cord. The recall applies to all Surface Pro and Surface Pro 2 devices, as well as Surface Pro 3 devices sold before March 15, 2015 in the United States and July 15, 2015 in other markets. The recent Surface Pro 4 is not affected. You'll want to dispose of, or recycle, existing cords, depending on local regulations.

While you wait for your new cord, it's probably a good idea to abstain from using an affected Surface Pro, at least not while it's plugged in. 

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.