Microsoft Extends MacBook Trade Offer to Nov. 23

Microsoft's giving you a bit more time to reconsider your old MacBook. The company is extending through Nov. 23 its offer to buy MacBooks when customers pick up a Surface Pro or Surface Book.

U.S. customers can part with their MacBook Pro or Air when they buy either Surface in a Microsoft Store. This extension comes following the announcement and release of an upgraded Surface Book with Performance Base as well as the divisive new MacBook Pros, which exclusively feature USB Type-C ports and no SD card slot.

Our reviews of both the new Surface Book and new MacBook Pro were both largely positive, although the two machines present largely different visions of the future of personal computing.

