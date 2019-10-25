Early Black Friday Deal: New MacBook Air Now $200 Off

The best Black Friday deals of the month are fast approaching, but a new deal on the 2019 MacBook Air means you don't have to wait any longer. Best Buy is selling the 2019 MacBook Air for $200 off, which brings the base price of this ultraportable laptop down to $899.

This particular model is equipped with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. We typically find deals on only one color variant of the MacBook Air, so it's refreshing that this sale discounts the silver, space gray and gold options. If you need more storage space --- 128GB isn't very much --- you can spend $1,099 ($200 off) to upgrade to a model with a 256GB SSD.

Although it might not meet everything on our wish list, the 2019 MacBook Air is a good laptop for students, business users or those who prefer macOS over Windows but don't want to spend MacBook Pro prices. As we noted in our MacBook Air review, Apple's least expensive laptop has a sleek aluminum chassis, a crisp, high res display, and surprisingly powerful speakers.

Finally, the 13-inch MacBook Pro also received a modest discount that brings the base model (Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) down to $1,199 for those who want a Touch Bar or need more power.

We expect to see more discounts on Apple laptops as we get closer to Black Friday, but we can't promise that there will be savings on these 2019 models. So while you might be tempted to wait for the big shopping extravaganza, we wouldn't blame you for avoiding the rush and jumping on this early sale before it disappears.

Also, make sure to follow our best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.