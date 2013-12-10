LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition With KitKat Available Today

LG is known for manufacturing Google’s stock Android Nexus line of smartphones, and now the company is loading its own tablet with the pure version of Google’s mobile OS. LG has just unveiled a new edition of its G Pad 8.3 that comes loaded with stock Android 4.4 KitKat out of the box.

The LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition is available for sale today for $349.99, the same price as the standard version that comes with LG’s custom skin. Buyers will also get the same 8.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, 1.7-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 2GB of RAM, 5-MP rear camera, 1.3-MP front shooter, and 16GB of onboard storage as the original G Pad. The main difference is that the Google Play Edition will be stripped of LG’s signature features, such as QSlide, KnockOn and its Quick Settings pull down menu.

The LG Pad 8.3 joins the likes of Google’s $229 Nexus 7 tablet in being the only smaller-sized stock Android slate on the market. Other tablets such as the $199.99 Nvidia Tegra Note 7 and $179 Dell Venue 8 come close to the pure version of the OS, but feature a few additional proprietary apps. The primary benefit you’ll get from the Google Play Edition G Pad, however, is that it will come with the newest iteration of Android at launch. Android tablets and smartphones that operate outside of Google’s Nexus family typically have to wait until their individual OEM or carrier rolls out these updates, which can take months, it it happens at all.