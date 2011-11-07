HP Updates Wireless TV Connect; now Streams 3D

Do you connect your laptop to a TV using an HDMI cable? Yeah, we didn't think so. HP is trying to get around the notebook-to-the-big-screen dilemma with the second iteration of its Wireless TV Connect, a device that wirelessly streams HD content from your computer to your TV.

When we reviewed the original Wireless TV Connect at the beginning of 2011, we praised its ease of setup and lag-free streaming. HP updated the design, shrinking the size of the transmitter nearly in half, and also trimming the receiver down a bit as well. Also gone are the sharp edges of the first Wireless TV Connect. While you still have to plug the transmitter into a USB port as well as an HDMI port on your laptop, the former is now built into the transmitter, so that's one less wire to carry around.

As with the original, the Wireless TV Connect 2 can stream 1080p video, including protected Blu-rays, at 60 frames per second up to 30 feet away. However, the device can now also stream 3D content to 3D-enabled TVs. The Wireless TV Connect 2 will cost $179 when it goes on sale in December.