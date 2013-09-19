HP Pavilion 11 X2: $599 Windows 8 Hybrid Coming Oct. 16

If you’re looking for a Windows 8-powered laptop-tablet combo, chances are you’re going to spend north of $800. But with the new Pavilion 11 X2 and Pavilion 13 X2, HP is bringing Windows 8 hybrids to the budget-friendly market. Starting at $599 each, the hybrids are expected to hit the market Oct. 16.

As its name suggests, the Pavilion 11 X2 features an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 IPS display. Its polycarbonate chassis features a faux carbon fiber design, that though attractive, picked up far too many fingerprints and smudge marks. Up front, you get a 2-megapixel camera. Around back, there's another 2-megapixel shooter. The Pavilion 13 X2 will only include a front-facing camera.

Inside, the Pavilion 11 X2 features one of Intel’s new Bay Trail processors, 2GB or 4GB of RAM and either a 64GB or 128GB SSD. Step up to the X2 13 and you’ll get a choice of an Intel Core i series processor or an AMD A6 chip. Both hybrids also feature 500GB HDDs in their keyboard docks, as well as an additional battery.

Unfortunately, HP isn’t releasing any battery life estimates for either device just yet. Overall, the Pavilion 11 X2 we went hands-on with offered speedy performance, though we’ll have to wait for a review unit before we can really test its limits.

Like the Spectre 13 X2, our biggest gripe with the Pavilion 11 X2 is the fact that its power button and volume rocker are flush the slate’s rear panel making them hard to find by touch alone. We usually prefer buttons that stick out a bit, making them easier to locate.

Overall, the Pavilion 11 X2 seems to be a solid entry into the budget-friendly laptop-tablet hybrid market. We’ll bring you more impressions and information in our full review, coming soon.