Hands-on with Samsung Captivate Glide and DoubleTime

While its Galaxy S II phones have garnered attention for their huge touchscreens, Samsung's not abandoning QWERTY keyboards. The Captivate Glide and DoubleTime, Android smartphones on AT&T, while targeting completely different segments, both feature physical keyboards,

With a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, Tegra 2 processor, and capable of riding AT&T's 4G network, the Captivate Glide is intended for power Android users. Its slightly squarish design is a little reminiscent of the Motorola Droid 3, except without a dedicated number row. We do like that there's a dedicated ".com" button, though. Other business features include VPN support, enhanced Exchange ActiveSync, device encryption, and Mobile Device Management.

As its pink accents would suggest, the DoubleTime is meant for a younger female demographic interested in a lot of texting. Despite the clamshell design with dual screens--something we haven't seen in a while on a smartphone--it's not too chunky and should fit in a handbag with ease.

Click through for detailed specs on each, a gallery, and a hands-on video of the two devices.

Captivate Glide:

Screen: 4 inches (800 x 480) Super AMOLED

Processor: 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 AP20H dual core processor

Memory: 1GB RAM/1GB ROM/8GB Internal microSD™ to 32GB (not included)

Operating system: Android 2.3

Cameras: 8-MP (rear), 1.3-MP (front)

Networks: UMTS 850/1900/2100, GSM 850/900/1800/1900, 4G HSPA+ 21 Mbps (Category 14)

DoubleTime: