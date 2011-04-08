G Styled: The Acer Iconia 6120 - It's Like Touching the Future... Almost

This week I checked out the Acer Iconia 6120. This thing is cool. Looking at it is like looking at some futuristic machine that you might see on TV or some science fiction movie. Just think about this concept for a minute. We're talking dual screens; both can be used to view stuff, one can become a virtual keyboard. If you saw Tron: Legacy recently, then this is like a dream turned reality.

Now, if you paid attention, you'll notice I said "Looking" at it was like looking at some futuristic machine. Using it was not so much of a pleasant experience. Make no mistake this is a great concept. When we all use machines like this in the future, this will be what I think of as the blueprint. However, the execution of this isn't there yet. I notice some things that could take a little tweaking or just a little more thought.

But back to the style. The dual touchscreens look great. The champagne-colored metal wouldn't have been a first choice for me, but doesn't look bad. It's underbelly isn't attractive at all when mixed with black ventilation and speakers cutouts. There should of been some consistence there.

That is all I can really say about it. It looks like a traditional laptop when closed, but when you open the Iconia it's all "Welcome to the future!" The Acer Iconia 6120 is simply that; it will be remembered (at least by me) as an icon. A mark in laptop history. Would I spend $1,199 on it today and use it as my primary machine? Heck no, but if I was a collector of stylish and unique tech, yes! But hey that is just me, what do you think?

Acer Iconia 6120 G Style Rating: Fashion Icon (yes pun intended!)

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own.