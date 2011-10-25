G Styled: ASUS Zenbook UX31 - Now This Is An Ultrabook!

Last week I checked out the Acer Aspire S3 and was very disappointed. To say I was left uninspired would only be an understatement. Acer started off good and, maybe to cut cost, went cheap and ruined that laptop. But not all is lost. Today another vendor proved that you can do a sexy, sleek, and stylish laptop. The ASUS Zenbook UX31 is worthy of the name Ultrabook indeed!

Where do I begin with this laptop? The first thing I noticed is the metal finish on the top, bottom, front, back, and both sides. The Zenbook has a sexy metal finish everywhere; now this is how you do it! It is actually cold to the touch and feels like it could turn on me like a Cylon and attack me at any moment (Yes I have been watching Battlestar Galactica lately via Netflix, sue me!), and I like it! The corners do feel like they can attack you really, as they feel very sharp to me. But this adds to its sexiness. I want a piece of hardware that looks expensive and this the Zenbook UX31 does exactly that!

Now to admire its thinness. When I say thiltrabook is thin, I'm talking Kate Moss ready for the catwalk thin! If this was going to go head to head with the Macbook Air, this definitely can take it on for the "who is the thinnest" award. It even comes with its own Macbook Air-like envelope carrying case. That might have been a bit much ASUS. Let's not completely copy Apple now. But I will say ASUS' carry case does look better than Apple's. I like the leather brown look!

I don't know what I else I can say about this Ultrabook. This is hands down one sexy piece of hardware. Dare I even say maybe sexier than the Macbook Air...ASUS did a great job with the look and feel of this one.

ASUS Zenbook UX31 Ultrabook G Style Rating: Fashion Star!