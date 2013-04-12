Facebook Chat Heads Now Available via Messenger App for Android

Those who found themselves drawn to Chat Heads when Facebook Home was unveiled will be happy to know that you can now get the feature on your Android phone via Facebook Messenger without even downloading the full Home app. Chat Heads, arguably one of Facebook Home's best features, makes it easier for you to hold chat conversations with your friends from anywhere in the operating systems.

Say you're talking to someone when you get a sudden urge to play a game, check another app, or do a search on your phone - a Chat Heads avatar of the friend you're talking to follows you around to other apps. If your friend says something, his avatar will pop up on the top right corner of the screen along with the first line of his message, and all you need to do is tap it to see the full message.

Talking to several people at the same time? All your friends will appear as a group of avatars on the top of your screen. If your friends' avatars are blocking something on screen that you need to see, you simply have to press and hold an avatar and move it to a part of the screen that won't block your view.

In addition to Chat Heads, Facebook Home is now also available via Google Play for select Android devices. With the Android home screen replacement installed on your phone, the first thing you'll see as soon as you unlock your screen is your friends' photos and status updates, thanks to a feature called the Cover Feed. Chat Heads is currently only available as a download for six phones - HTC One, HTC One X, HTC One X+, Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy S4, and Samsung Galaxy Note II, but a tablet version will follow in the coming months.