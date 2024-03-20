How to update SMAPI for Stardew Valley 1.6

How-to
By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to install and update SMAPI for Stardew Valley mods

How to update SMAPI for Stardew Valley 1.6
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley 1.6 is live and all the farmers are out to play the best PC game once again. But before you can jump back in, you know and I know that you've got those romance mods installed. In order to work as intended, you've got to update SMAPI.

SMAPI 4.0 went live when Stardew Valley 1.6 did, and according to the mod loader's website, it improves performance and compatibility rewriting, adds per-mod-folder settings, and removes Error Handler (which is now integrated into the game itself).

Here's how to install and update SMAPI for Stardew Valley 1.6.

How to update SMAPI for Stardew Valley 1.6

Whether you're installing SMAPI for the first time or you're updating it, the method is going to be the same, because you'll have to reinstall it. First things first, however, run Stardew Valley normally just so all the updates can kick in.

Step 1. Go to the official SMAPI website and download SMAPI. You can install it in any location you wish, just jot it down for later.

Step 2. Once it's downloaded it, extract the files and run the executable (it'll be labeled for PC, Mac or Linux). Follow the instructions until SMAPI starts downloading.

(Image credit: Steam)

Step 3. When SMAPI is downloaded, copy the text that appears. It should look like: [folder path] %command%.

Step 4. Now, with that text copied, go to Steam > right-click Stardew Valley > Properties > Launch options. Now, paste the text in Launch options.

That's it, your mods are ready to go. If you just installed this and are looking for mods, check out NexusMods for some popular options.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.