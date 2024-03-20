How to watch tomorrow's Microsoft Surface event: Catch new Surface laptop and Copilot reveals live

How-to
By Rael Hornby
published

Microsoft goes business first with Surface reveals

Microsoft 'New Era of Work' event poster
(Image credit: Rael Hornby / Laptop Mag)
Jump to:

Microsoft's first surface event of the year might have a business-first approach, but it's also our first peek at the company's latest Surface devices with the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10 heavily expected to be unveiled in full for the first time.

Not only that, it would seem Microsoft will be gearing up to showcase new Copilot features and potentially deeper integration with the Microsoft 365 suite of office tools.

Want to check out the event as it happens? You're in luck. Microsoft will be broadcasting tomorrow's event for all to see, giving you front-row seats to check out Microsoft's first AI PCs as they're revealed to the world.

How to watch Microsoft Surface event 2024: Surface Laptop 6, Surface Pro 10, and Copilot reveals

Microsoft's Surface event for business takes place tomorrow, March 21, 2024. There's no word yet on how long the stream will last, but the 'New Era of Work' showcase will kick off at 9 a.m. PDT (or noon EDT) for those in the US & Canada. You can catch the stream as it happens at the event page on Microsoft's website.

Tuning in from outside of the US & Canada? Don't worry, we've assembled the event start times across various other time zones below, too!

  • US & Canada: Thursday, March 21 @ 9 a.m. PDT / noon EDT
  • United Kingdom: Thursday, March 21 @ 4 p.m. GMT
  • Europe: Thursday, March 21 @ 5 p.m. CET
  • India: Thursday, March 21 @ 9:30 p.m. IST
  • Australia and New Zealand: Friday, March 22 @ 3 a.m. AET / 5 a.m. NZDT

How to watch Microsoft Surface event 2024: What to expect

Microsoft's Surface event will be primarily business-focused, with the company already announcing that a more consumer-focused Surface event will take place on May 20, 2024.

Regardless, it'll still be our first look at new Surface hardware and a peek at what's to come with Microsoft Copilot, so there'll be a decent chunk of interesting reveals amid the talk of spreadsheets and Teams meetings.

Notable expectations for the event include Microsoft Surface hardware, including a new Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. Both of these could be the first of Microsoft's machines to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, an ARM-based SoC said to deliver M3-chasing performance and improved efficiency for better battery life.

It's all but confirmed that these devices will also come in Intel configurations, outfitted with Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 and 7 CPUs with powerful neural processing units (NPUs) for improved AI computing.

To learn more about what's expected at tomorrow's event, catch up with our rumor mill of everything we've heard so far about the Microsoft Surface event 2024

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 145 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$679
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(Black)
Our Review
6
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.