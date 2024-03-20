How to watch tomorrow's Microsoft Surface event: Catch new Surface laptop and Copilot reveals live

Microsoft's first surface event of the year might have a business-first approach, but it's also our first peek at the company's latest Surface devices with the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10 heavily expected to be unveiled in full for the first time.

Not only that, it would seem Microsoft will be gearing up to showcase new Copilot features and potentially deeper integration with the Microsoft 365 suite of office tools.

Want to check out the event as it happens? You're in luck. Microsoft will be broadcasting tomorrow's event for all to see, giving you front-row seats to check out Microsoft's first AI PCs as they're revealed to the world.

How to watch Microsoft Surface event 2024: Surface Laptop 6, Surface Pro 10, and Copilot reveals

Microsoft's Surface event for business takes place tomorrow, March 21, 2024. There's no word yet on how long the stream will last, but the 'New Era of Work' showcase will kick off at 9 a.m. PDT (or noon EDT) for those in the US & Canada. You can catch the stream as it happens at the event page on Microsoft's website.

Tuning in from outside of the US & Canada? Don't worry, we've assembled the event start times across various other time zones below, too!

US & Canada: Thursday, March 21 @ 9 a.m. PDT / noon EDT

Thursday, March 21 @ 4 p.m. GMT Europe: Thursday, March 21 @ 5 p.m. CET

Thursday, March 21 @ 5 p.m. CET India: Thursday, March 21 @ 9:30 p.m. IST

Thursday, March 21 @ 9:30 p.m. IST Australia and New Zealand: Friday, March 22 @ 3 a.m. AET / 5 a.m. NZDT

How to watch Microsoft Surface event 2024: What to expect

Microsoft's Surface event will be primarily business-focused, with the company already announcing that a more consumer-focused Surface event will take place on May 20, 2024.

Regardless, it'll still be our first look at new Surface hardware and a peek at what's to come with Microsoft Copilot, so there'll be a decent chunk of interesting reveals amid the talk of spreadsheets and Teams meetings.

Notable expectations for the event include Microsoft Surface hardware, including a new Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. Both of these could be the first of Microsoft's machines to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, an ARM-based SoC said to deliver M3-chasing performance and improved efficiency for better battery life.

It's all but confirmed that these devices will also come in Intel configurations, outfitted with Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 and 7 CPUs with powerful neural processing units (NPUs) for improved AI computing.

To learn more about what's expected at tomorrow's event, catch up with our rumor mill of everything we've heard so far about the Microsoft Surface event 2024.