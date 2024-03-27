How to get Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite to move your vehicle

Vehicle building in LEGO Fortnite is here, and if you're here instead of in-game, then you're probably wondering how to get Power Cells to move these vehicles.

Don't worry, you don't need to be a master building to get Power Cells, or even build your own vehicle. But it's going to take a bit of travel and a bit of effort. Right now, you can make the Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler. However, to power these vehicles, you need Power Cells.

Here's how to get Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Power Cells in LEGO Fortnite

Okay, so you can't necessarily get Power Cells but more so that you can make Power Cells. Here's what you need first.

Step 1: Build a Compost Bin. To build a Compost Bin, you'll need Plank x5, Soil x2, Sand x1 and Fertilizer x3.

(Image credit: Epic/LEGO)

Step 2: Create Biomass x50. Throw organic material like food, seeds, and monster drops in the Compost Bin to make Biomass.

Step 3: Build a Metal Smelter. To build a Metal Smelter, you'll need Flexwood x15, Obsidian x15 and Cut Amber x10. More importantly, your Village needs to be Level 9 to get this recipe. (You might be able to skip this step by reading the next step.)

Step 4: Create Glass x6. Acquire Sand from the desert biome with a Shovel and throw it in the Metal Smelter to make Glass. You can also acquire Glass by looting bandit camps.

Step 5: Finally, create a Power Cell. As you might've guessed, you need Biomass x50 and Glass x6 to craft a Power Cell. (This recipe unlocks after building the Compost Bin.)

Now plug that bad boy into your favorite new vehicle and mow down the wilderness!