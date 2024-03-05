Facebook, Instagram are down worldwide: outages strike popular social media platforms

If you're unable to access Facebook or Instagram, the problem (thankfully) isn't on your end! Early reports are indicating that the Meta-owned social media platforms are both down globally amid a potential service outage.

Website outage tracker DownDetector is currently reporting issues with Facebook, Instagram, Facebook messenger, and riding reports of issues with WhatsApp as parent company Meta are seemingly being struck by some form of issue.

Facebook lacks its own outage tracker, but Meta for Business does not, and it's currently reporting "Major Disruptions" across the Meta Admin Center, Facebook Login, WhatsApp Business API, and Marketing API.

Map showing US locations reporting Facebook service issues online as of March 5, 2024 11 a.m. ET. (Image credit: DownDetector)

Meta website outage: Has my account been hacked?

There is no reason to believe that the current outages are any form of cyber attack or hacking incident. Outages like this are common for many websites online and there is likely no need to panic or assume the worst.

If you want to be doubly sure, once you can log into Facebook once more, be sure to follow our guide on how to log all of your devices out of your Facebook account, to be certain that only the devices you've authorized are able to access your profiles.

Meta website outage: How do I log back in to Facebook or Instagram?

If you've been logged out of your social media accounts due to the outage and are struggling to log back in, don't panic!

There's nothing wrong with your account, but the websites themselves are currently experiencing issues. This appears to stretch to Facebook and WhatsApp messenger also, so don't be alarmed if messages aren't currently sending.

The current issue appears to lie with Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram), which will no doubt be aware of the issue and working to resume normal service as soon as possible. Until then, there's not a great deal you can do but wait.

Thankfully, service disruptions for Facebook or Instagram are relatively short-lived and we expect normal service to resume shortly.

This story is currently breaking and we will update this article as the story develops.