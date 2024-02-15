Facebook making strange noises? It's not just you! How to fix Meta's chirping bug
You'd think Twitter would be the one chirping
As if Facebook didn't have enough annoying features as it is, the latest version of the Meta-made app is currently suffering from a bug that sees a strange 'chirping' noise happen while scrolling through your feed.
It's been driving iPhone users wild over the last few days, with many unsure if Facebook's new noise was a bug or a feature. Users can however be assured that the sound is an error, and that Meta are hastily working on a fix.
Meta's Communications Director, Andy Stone, addressed the temporary technical troubles for Facebook's iPhone app by reassuring users "It's not you, it's us!" Thankfully, the Facebook owner's acknowledgement of the issue means a solution shouldn't be too far off.
Thankfully, while we wait for Meta to deploy an update to solve the issue, there's a temporary solution available to save users from the chirping hellscape of their Facebook feeds. Read on for our quick and easy, four-step guide on how to stop Facebook from chirping.
How to stop Facebook 'chirping'
Step 1: Within the Facebook app, tap the Menu button (three horizontal stripes) found in the bottom right corner.
Step 2: Scroll down and select "Settings & Privacy."
Step 3: From here, tap "Settings" before scrolling further down and choosing "Media."
Step 4: In the Media tab, set the "In-App sound" toggle option to off.
That's all it takes! Just keep in mind this will disable all of your in-app sounds, so if you're typically reliant on Facebook's pings to draw your attention to notifications then you'll need to be a little more vigilant for the next short while.
Hopefully, Meta can patch its app up sharpish. However, in the meantime, these steps will grant your ears a respite from this niggling bug.
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.