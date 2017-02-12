Trending

How to Change Your Gmail Theme

By News 

By default, Gmail is an easily viewable gray, white, black, red and blue. It's professional and easy to look at, but for a web page you'll have open all day, you might want to have a theme that's a bit more personal.

Gmail has a sizable library of themes, or you can add your own. Here's how to change your Gmail theme.

1. Click the Settings cog in the upper-right corner.

2. Choose "Themes" in the drop down.

3. Choose a pre-set image from Google's gallery, to preview, and click save.

4. Alternatively, click "My Photos" to upload your own picture or add a URL for a photo, which will automatically make it your background.

 5. Your new background will be set.

Gmail Tips

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.