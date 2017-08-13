10 Best iPad Apps

It seems like every day Apple adds another huge batch of apps to its already massive catalog. So in this deluge of software, how are you supposed to know which apps are worthwhile and which ones aren't worthy of even a megabyte of space on your precious slate. Here are 10 of the best apps currently available in the iTunes store for your iPad.

letgo

Declutter and make some cash in one fell swoop with letgo, a convenient marketplace app that lets you post and sell your goods to potential buyers around the world. Using your iPad, you can photograph and upload whatever you want to sell (from furniture to video games to books) and wait for customers to reach out to you. Conversely, you can browse for specific items and reach out to sellers directly to purchase. The app helpfully sorts buyers and sellers by location, making transactions easier. You can even chat with folks on the app to avoid dealing with any oddballs and make sure all transactions are on the up and up.

HBO Now

You'll never have to worry about missing Insecure or Game of Thrones while on the go if you have HBO Now. The app allows you to stream nearly 100 TV shows from HBO's library, in addition to over 600 movies. And with the iPad's high picture quality, you can comfortably watch programs without the risk of eyestrain. New users can access a first-month free trial before committing to the app.

Tasty

Itching to try a new recipe but don't want to dust off grandma's cookbook? Download and take advantage of this free app that offers step-by-step instructions on how to create a wide variety of dishes. You can view videos to get a visual guide to what you're making. The app prevents your device from going into sleep mode, which is very helpful if you're wrist-deep in a bowl and need to check your screen. You can also customize your recipes in various ways, such as having the app show only vegetarian dishes or suggest gluten-free foods.

Duolingo

Duolingo is a must-have app for the consummate traveler. With 29 available languages, this app offers a fun way to help you learn a new language. Duolingo teaches languages via a tree of skills that gradually helps users learn and expand their vocabulary and phrase usage. This casual and diverting method of language immersion is wonderful and takes the pressure off people who don't want to spend a lot of money on formalized classes. Because you can learn on the go, you can practice your lessons anywhere and even cram in some final prep on the plane before your destination.

Amazon Prime Video

Constant entertainment is at your fingertips with Amazon Prime Video. The app has an easy-to-use interface and a large library, giving you access to tens of thousands of television shows and popular movies. This wide selection ranges from hit popular movies to shows aimed at younger kids, in case you want to entertain the little ones during a long car ride. In addition, you can download content for offline viewing. Not only is this app great for your iPad, but you can also watch movies and shows on your Apple TV via AirPlay.

Wikipedia Mobile

Arguably one of the most addictive information databases, Wikipedia is now even easier to access via this iPad app. Using Places, you can actively find out about locations near you or around the Earth. You can also receive article recommendations based on what you looked up before. Peruse articles in almost 300 languages and save articles offline to finish reading later. The app even offers a dark mode so you can better read articles in low lighting. Now, you can quickly settle arguments about the location of the largest mountain in the world or the name of the closest star to the sun.

Signal

If you're concerned about communicating with the utmost privacy, Signal may be the solution you're looking for. Not only can you one-on-one and group text friends, you can also call and send videos, voice notes, pictures and other files to friends worldwide using advanced end-to-end encryption. In addition, Signal sets a time limit on how long a message exists; all messages are eventually deleted, which further ensures that your privacy is maintained. Once you install Signal, you can automatically populate it with any of your contacts who also use the app.

Slack

Perfect for group telecommunication, Slack is a cloud-based messaging software that allows you to easily group chat with friends and co-workers. You can organize conversations by topics so you can quickly find that note you're looking for. The app also lets you share and edit documents. Messaging members is simple, and the intuitive control scheme allows you to easily navigate among conversations and stay on task.

Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker

Stay on top of your weight goals with Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker. The app has a step tracker and a database of millions of foods, so you can input what you eat and get accurate calorie readouts. The app also connects with numerous other apps and devices (such as Fitbit, HealthKit and MapMyFitness) to better help you keep track of your diet and exercise.

Blitz Esports

Blitz Esports is a wonderful app that lets you keep abreast of competitive gaming news. You can receive up-to-date game stats, highlights and information on your favorite League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams. The chat rooms are well-moderated and have low amounts of spam and offensive vitriol. Plus Blitz conducts in-depth interviews with players and experts to further expand your enjoyment.