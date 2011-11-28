AT&T Unveils LG Nitro HD Smartphone with 720p Display and LTE Support

It looks like AT&T is getting another LTE smartphone. Slashgear reports that the carrier is unveiling the LG Nitro HD, which will be the third phone to ride on AT&T's newest 4G network.

The LG Nitro HD has a 4.5-inch, 720p True HD AH-IPS display that notches an impressive 500 nits, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor. And despite that extra-spacious screen, the Nitro keeps its dimensions trim: 5.3 x 2.7 x 0.4 inches. As far as memory goes, the LG Nitro HD has 4GB of onboard space, and the phone has a microSD card slot that comes bundled with a 16GB card.

This is one sleek-looking smartphone, and a video from the official LG Girl makes it clear that the 4.5-inch screen is the star of the show.

via Slashgear