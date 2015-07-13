Sleek Asus ZenPad 8 Fights iPad mini at Half the Price

With the newest revision to its ZenPad tablet line, Asus is making a play for customers that are both spec and price conscious. Not only does the ZenPad S 8.0 reach and surpass Apple's latest iPad Mini in multiple categories, but its low price of $200 makes it a compelling option.

For those two Ben Franklins, you'll get an 8-inch tablet running Android 5.1 Lollipop with the same screen resolution (2048 x 1536) of the iPad Mini 3, and its 32GB of internal storage is twice as large as what you pay for in that same iPad Mini. Available for sale today, Asus' model weighs a mere 11.2 ounces, which is lighter than the iPad Mini's 11.7 ounces.

Those who use their tablet's large display as a viewfinder to snap photos will also see little reason to pay more for the Apple experience. The Asus Z580C-B1's 5MP/2MP camera combination both matches and surpasses the 5MP/1.2MP pair of cameras we were not entirely fond of in our review.

While the Z580C is available for sale at Best Buy, Asus is placing more emphasis on the upcoming Z580CA, which will offer 4GB of RAM and and a USB-C port. During our ZenPad 8 hands-on at Computex, we were really impressed by the vivid display, as well as Asus' color ZenUI

