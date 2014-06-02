ASUS Transformer Book T300 Chi: Super Slim WQHD Hybrid

Hybrid mania continues at Computex 2014 as ASUS took the wraps off its Transformer Book T300 Chi. Touted as the world's thinnest 12.5-inch hybrid, the Chi boasts a WQHD display and next-gen Intel Core processors for a great multimedia and productivity device. No price and availability info has been released yet.

Adding to its successful Transformer Book line of hybrids, the Chi sports a bunch of industry-leading features. With a thickness of 14.30 mm (0.56 inches) when closed and a 7.3mm (0.28 inches) profile when the tablet is detached, the T300 Chi cuts a stunningly sleek silhouette. That's thinner than the 0.36-inch Surface Pro 3 (without keyboard). It also packs a super sharp 2560 x 1440 IPS screen, comparable to the 2140 x 1440 on the Surface Pro 3, but on a larger 12.5-inch display.

The Chi will carry an unnamed Intel next-gen Core processor that is supposed to deliver high performance while using less power, thanks to a "fanless system". Not much other details have surfaced about this system, yet.

The Windows 8 hybrid will also support LTE for speedy surfing on the go. While we still don't know how much the Chi will cost, we expect it will come in at around the same price as previous Transformer Books (the T100 starts from $349 MSRP).

With a lack of readily available content for high-res screens, it may not be worthwhile to invest in such a device right now. But for those who prefer to stay future-proofed it could be worth a look. Stay tuned for our full review of the Transformer Book T300 Chi to see how it stacks up against competitors.