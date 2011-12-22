ASUS Sued over Transformer Prime Tablet

"Do not pass GO. Do not collect $200." That's what Hasbro told ASUS last week as it filed suit over the name of the Taiwanese company's latest tablet, the Transformer Prime. While it might seem like a Trivial Pursuit on Hasbro's end, the name Transformer Prime is awfully close to Optimus Prime, leader of the Transformer robots. Both the fictional robot and the actual tablet can "transform." The tablet connects to a keyboard dock turning it into a lightweight notebook while the toy transforms from a robot into truck.

Concerned over potential consumer confusion between the tablet and lucrative Transformers toy line, Hasbro is attempting to sink ASUS' battleship in court. The toymaker is seeking an injunction against sales of the tablet as well as damages for trademark infringement.

In its filing, Hasbro says that it asked ASUS to stop using the Transformer name earlier this year when the company came out with the original Transformer TF101 tablet, but the company refused. Hasbro also says that a commercial for the Transformer Prime uses imagery that's similar to the Transformers' home planet of Cybertron.

Don't look for ASUS to yell Sorry! any time soon. ASUS could have a viable argument that "transform" and "prime" are common words and open to use. We'll have to wait and see.

via PC Mag