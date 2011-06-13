ASUS Lamborghini VX7 Gaming Notebook Unboxed, Handled on Video

ASUS has been selling 11-inch Lamborghini-themed netbooks for a couple of years now, but now the company is kicking it up a notch, releasing the 15-inch ASUS Lamborghini VX7 gaming notebook. On the inside, the VX7 has similar components to the ASUS G53SW, including an Intel Core i7-2630QM CPU, Nvidia GTX 460M graphics, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen, though the Lamborghini version has 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB and two 750GB hard drives instead of just one.

The ASUS Lamborghini VX7 also comes with a Lamborghini-themed wireless mouse and leather laptop bag in its ultra fancy packaging. For those accessories, the Lamborghini styling, and the additional RAM and hard drive, the ASUS VX7 carries a much steeper price tag than the the ASUS G53SW, costing $2,238 as opposed to $1434.

The Lamborghini-esque effects on the VX7 include a leather stitched palmrest, a speakerbar that looks like a car grille, and a snazzy reflective touchpad. The back, available in black or orange, looks like the hood of a Lamborghini and the notebook even makes a subtle "vroom, vroom" sound on start up.

We got our hands on an ASUS Lamborghini VX7, complete with its premium packaging. Check out our unboxing and hands-on videos and gallery below, then stay tuned for our full review coming soon.