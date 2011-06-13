Trending

ASUS Lamborghini VX7 Gaming Notebook Unboxed, Handled on Video

By News 

ASUS has been selling 11-inch Lamborghini-themed netbooks for a couple of years now, but now the company is kicking it up a notch, releasing the 15-inch ASUS Lamborghini VX7 gaming notebook. On the inside, the VX7 has similar components to the ASUS G53SW, including an Intel Core i7-2630QM CPU, Nvidia GTX 460M graphics, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen, though the Lamborghini version has 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB and two 750GB hard drives instead of just one.

The ASUS Lamborghini VX7 also comes with a Lamborghini-themed wireless mouse and leather laptop bag in its ultra fancy packaging. For those accessories, the Lamborghini styling, and the additional RAM and hard drive, the ASUS VX7 carries a much steeper price tag than the the ASUS G53SW, costing $2,238 as opposed to $1434.

The Lamborghini-esque effects on the VX7 include a leather stitched palmrest, a speakerbar that looks like a car grille, and a snazzy reflective touchpad. The back, available in black or orange, looks like the hood of a Lamborghini and the notebook even makes a subtle "vroom, vroom" sound on start up.

We got our hands on an ASUS Lamborghini VX7, complete with its premium packaging. Check out our unboxing and hands-on videos and gallery below, then stay tuned for our full review coming soon.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.