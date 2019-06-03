Act Fast: iPad Pro $560 Off Today Only

All eyes are on Apple today as the Cupertino giant kicks off its annual WWDC developer conference. While we're not expecting to see new hardware, WWDC typically introduces a slew of new features to the iPad, MacBook and other Apple products. If you're not already in the Apple ecosystem, or if you've been waiting to upgrade your hardware, then now is the time to do so.

Prior to the big event, B&H Photo Video is hosting a massive sale on the iPad Pro that cuts $560 off the sticker price of a high-end model, bringing the final cost down to $719. The sale is for the mid-2017 version of the iPad Pro, which has a 12.9-inch, 2732 x 2048-pixel Retina display and an Apple A10X chip. This particular high-end model comes with 4G LTE connectivity and 512GB of storage. Best of all, each color variant --- gold, silver and space gray --- is available at the same sale price.

B&H also reduced the price of the Wi-Fi-only version by $400, but that model, at $749, is still priced higher than the LTE edition.

We gave this tablet an emphatic recommendation and a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our full iPad Pro 2017 review. The tablet impressed us with its exceptional, laptop-class performance, along with long battery life, a bright display and excellent speakers.

Our only major complaint with the iPad Pro is its high price, but this sale makes the 2017 model the best per-dollar tablet on the market. And unless you have the extra funds, there is little reason to purchase the new model over its predecessor. At least, not when you consider the price gap.

Note, this epic sale will be live today only, so you'll want to act fast before it ends at midnight EDT.