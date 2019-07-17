Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Deals You Can Still Get

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Amazon Prime Day is a distant memory, but here are some of our favorite deals from this past July.

Not a Prime member yet? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial and then cancel after Prime Day to avoid paying membership fees.

What were the best Prime Day deals on Amazon products?

Our favorite Prime Day 2019 deals:

All-new Fire 7 Tablet (16GB): was $49.99 now just $29.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, Without Special Offers): was $164.99 now just $114.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, With Special Offers): was $149 now just $99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now just $22

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now just $14.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now just $24.99

All-New Echo Dot for Kids: was $69.99 now just $44.99

All-New Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99.99 now just $59.99

Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get a $10 Amazon credit

Kindle Oasis E-reader: was $279.99 now just $199.99

What were the best Prime Day laptop deals?

Some of our favorite laptop deals from this past July:

Dell XPS 13 w/128GB SSD (9360): was $1,500 now just $999

Dell XPS 13 w/256GB SSD (9380): was $1,199 now just $999

Dell XPS 15 w/ 4K display (9570): was $2,499 now just $1,999

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now just $779

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $289 now just $144

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $2,579 now just $1,934

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $1,559 now just $999

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop: was $1,299.99 now just $899.99

Acer Swift 5: was $1,399, now just $1,238

Alienware 17 R5 was $1,699 now just $1,359

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018): was $2,799 now just $2,099

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018): was $1,999 now just $1,449

Asus VivoBook F510QA (15.6-inch): was $399, now just $259

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $549 now just $489

Asus ROG Strix Hero II 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now just $1,699

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Surface Pro Type Cover: was $1,059 now just $799

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: was $1,199 now just $899

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $144, now just $119

What were the best Prime Day deals on laptop accessories and peripherals?

You might need to buy some extra equipment for the discounted laptop you just purchased on Prime Day. Fortunately, Amazon and its competitors are selling laptop accessories and peripherals, like bags, monitors, webcams and docks, at very low prices.

Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on laptop accessories and peripherals:

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99 now just $39

Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: was $99 now just $45

SanDisk 1TB External SSD: was $349 now just $136

Dell U3417W 34-inch monitor: was $899 now just $648

Dell Ultrasharp U2417 monitor: was $219 now just $199

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless ANC headphones: was $199 now just $99

Acer KG281 28-inch monitor: was $349 now just $310

Samsung T5 Portable SSD (1TB): was $249 now just $149

HP 27f IPS monitor: was $249 now just $149

What were the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals?

Prime members were once again treated to an excellent Whole Foods deal. The offer was: spend $10 or more at Whole Foods (or on a Prime Now order), and receive a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Prime Day. It's the same Whole Foods deal that Amazon offered last year. We're big fans of this deal because that $10 credit, which is only valid during Prime Day, can turn a good deal into an awesome deal.

Last year, for instance, the Echo Dot dropped from its sale price of $34.99 to just $24.99 with our Whole Foods/Amazon credit. Likewise, the Fire TV Stick dropped to just $19.99 after our credit, which made it the best deal of Prime Day. Amazon is also offering a variety of Whole Foods deals including 25% to 50% off "summertime favorites" such as organic cherries, apple pie, and wild-caught sockeye salmon.

While not a Whole Foods deals per se, Amazon is taking 25% off a variety of Pepsi products. (You must sign into your Prime account to see the 25% off coupon). Currently, you can save 25% on Quaker, Gatorade, Doritos, Starbucks Frappuccino, and more.

Be sure to follow sister site Tom's Guide for the best Prime Day Whole Foods deals.

Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $119 for a year of Prime.

College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership to shop Prime Day deals. Prime Student costs $59 per year (50% less than a traditional membership) and offers many of the same perks. What's more, students get a 6-month free trial instead of just 30 days. Students can also check out deals at Amazon's new Off-to-College Store, which offers discounts on everything from laptops to dorm room accessories.

What non-tech items will be on sale during Prime Day?

Although tech will play a huge role on Prime Day, you'll also find plenty of non-tech items on sale during Prime Day. Amazon's own brands like Presto and Rivet Furniture are already 30% and 20% off, respectively. We also expect to see plenty of deals on cooking devices, from Instant Pots to sous-vide machines.

How can I avoid bad Prime Day deals?

While we expect to see many great deals on Prime Day, we also expect to see an equal amount of fake deals. That's where tools like the Camelizer come into play. This browser extension can display a product's price history, so you can see if it's been cheaper (or pricier) before.

Likewise, we're big fans of the site FakeSpot. Simply enter an Amazon product page URL at FakeSpot and the site will tell you if the product's reviews are trustworthy or not. If you need more tips, make sure to check out our 5 Prime Day tips for tracking deals.

How fast will my Amazon Prime Day deliveries arrive?

This year, Prime members can expect their Prime Day orders to arrive quicker than ever. Amazon Prime's one-day delivery service is available coast to coast in the U.S. with no minimum purchase required. Alternatively, Prime members will be able to pick up their purchases in-store via Amazon Counter. This is a network of retailers that lets shoppers retrieve their Amazon purchases in-store. It currently consists of over 100 Rite Aid stores nationwide.

Are there any Prime Day cash back rewards?

Absolutely. Prime members who sign up for an Amazon Store or Amazon Store Credit Builder card receive 5% cash back rewards on their purchases. Best off, there's no annual fee to worry about.

Are other retailers offering deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, and aggressively. Retailers like Best Buy, eBay, Target, and Walmart are offering deals to compete with Amazon's 48-hour sale. One of the best Walmart deals finds the 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook F510QA (AMD A12-9720P/4GB RAM/128GB SSD) at $259 (which is $140 off).

Target announced its Target "Deal Days" sale, which runs from July 15 to July 16. Moreover, Target REDcard holders get an extra 5% off their purchases.

eBay also announced its own 48-hour sale that will go toe-to toe with Prime Day. The online merchant is calling its sale the "Crash Sale," taking shots at Amazon's rocky Prime Day start last year. eBay's sale will offer savings on top brands like LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, and more.

In an effort to rival early Prime Day deals, eBay is offering more aggressive deals, like the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones which are now sale for $289.95 ($60 off).

Can I shop Prime Day outside of the U.S.?

Amazon Prime Day is a global shopping event. Last year, Prime Day was celebrated in 17 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. This year, Prime members in the United Arab Emirates will also be able to shop the retailer's best deals. However, since the sales ended at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 16, Prime Day is over everywhere but the U.S. as of this writing.

Are there Amazon Music Prime Day deals?

Prime members can currently get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents. (Normally, it's $7.99/month after a 30-day free trial). This premium service lets users stream over 50 million songs ad-free without limitations.

In 2018, Ariana Grande teamed up with Amazon Music to kick off Prime Day with a live performance in New York and Prime members were able to stream the concert via Amazon's official Prime Day page. This year, Taylor Swift headlined Amazon's all-female concert along with Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA on July 10. Prime members were able to stream the live concert for free on Amazon Prime Video and can watch it on demand now for a limited time.

Amazon Music also has a Prime Day concert playlist which lets you listen to the latest songs from the show's performers.