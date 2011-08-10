Amazon Launches Kindle Cloud Reader: Offers Instant Book Store Sans App

Borrowing a page from Google Books, Amazon just announced its new Kindle Cloud Reader service. In an end run arround Apple's App Store, and a direct challenge to Google, the solution allows users to access their Kindle eBook library through web browsers without the need of a mobile app.

To be clear Amazon already offers apps for the Kindle service on both iOS and Android devices. Kindle Cloud Reader, however, extends the popular digital book store and library, which consists of over 950,000 tittles, to PCs and tablets that run browsers based on HTML 5. This includes Safari on iPad and desktops plus the desktop version of Google Chrome.

What's more, Amazon designed the Kindle Cloud Reader for iPads to be specially formatted for the screen size and interface of the wildly popular mobile gadget. Even better, the service will give readers the option to store books locally for offline use when an Internet connection is not present.

Other useful abilities are bookmarking across all Kindle Cloud Reader enabled devices and the choice to format book text to a preferred font size, color, and custom background. Kindle Cloud Reader is available now but Amazon says it also plans to bring the service to other web browsers such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, and the BlackBerry Playbook browser within the next few months.