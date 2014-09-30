Acer Aspire V Nitro Black Edition Notebooks: Gaming in a Slim Package

It's a sad truth that you can't game all the time. With that in mind, Acer's new Aspire V Nitro Black Edition series laptops have enough muscle to blast through the baddies, but can seamlessly transition from play to work, and look good while doing both. Available in 15 (V 15) and 17-inch (V 17) models, the notebooks will hit shelves sometime in mid-October and November respectively with a starting price of $1,099 and $1,499.

The lids of both laptops are coated with elegant black soft-touch material that's lovely to look at and touch. Both models have fairly thin profiles. The Aspire 6.61 pound V 17 measures 16.65 x 11.54 x 1-inches while the V 15's 15.34 x 10.14 x 0.94-inch chassis weighs 5.29 pounds. While not as light or thin as the Maingear Pulse 17 (6.2 pounds, 16.47 x 11.29 x 0.85 inches) or MSI GS60 Ghost (4.2 pounds, 15.4 x 10.5 x 0.78 inches), they still cut an impressively slim profile.

Both notebooks will feature a 1920 x 1080 IPS matte display with a 2.5-GHz Intel quad-core i7-4710HQ processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M with 2GB of VRAM. They will also have optimized audio enhancements via Dolby. The Aspire V17 will ship with 16GB of RAM with 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive and a Blu-Ray player. The V 17 will also come equipped with Acer's DustDefender, the company's unique dust removal system. The V15 can be configured with 8GB of RAM with either a 1TB hard drive or a 128GB SSD with a 1TB storage.

Port-wise, both systems will have HDMI. Ethernet, an SD card reader, a Kensington lock slot, combination microphone/headphone jack and a AC adapter jack. The Aspire V 15 will come equipped with 3 USB 3.0 ports compared to the V 17 which will have a pair of USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.0 ports.

Thanks to its powerful specs and multimedia features, gamers, mobile professionals and creatives maybe have hit the jackpot. Proof positive that you should always bet on black...series that is.