Acer Teases Quad-Core 1080p Iconia Tab A700 with Android 4.0 at CES

LAS VEGAS -- Acer is jumping on the quad-core tablet bandwagon with the Iconia Tab A700, the first slate to feature a full 1080p screen. Powered by an Nvidia Tegra 3 CPU, the slate is also more than capable of playing back 1080p video. During it's terse appearance, Acer representatives showcased the device playing back crisp-looking video at full HD resolution. The slate also boasts an HDMI out port for sending that video to a TV or monitor.

As you can see in our gallery images, the screen was fairly bright with extra-wide viewing angles, and the back of the Iconia Tab A700 boasts sports a matte finish. We also played a game of Riptide GP, which looked highly detailed. The accelerometer offered tight controls during gameplay. This tablet looks like it has a lot of potential, but it will be up to developers to get up to speed in offering full HD apps.