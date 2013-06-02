Acer Refreshes Aspire S7 and S3 Ultrabooks With Haswell

TAIPEI, TAIWAN-- At this year’s Computex we expected to see some of the first devices running on Intel’s new Haswell chip, and Acer wasted no time showing off its latest notebooks. Just before Computex is set to kick off, the manufacturer has unveiled two new 13.3-inch ultrabooks toting Intel’s fourth generation processor: the Aspire S7-392 and the Apsire S3-392.

The company also boasts that the Aspire S7-392 will last for up to 7 hours on a single charge, marking what it says will be a 33 percent increase from its predecessor. We found that the prior Aspire S7-391 model only lasted for 4 hours and 10 minutes on our LAPTOP Battery Test, so the S7-392 will need to have a more than 60 percent improvement over its predecessor to meet that 7 hour claim.

The Aspire S7 ultrabook comes standard with an HD IPS touch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and an electroluminescent backlit keyboard with 30 percent longer travel. However, the company says it will also offer an optional WQHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, which is up there with Apple's 2560 x 1600 MacBook Pro.

As is required of all Haswell Ultrabooks, Acer’s refreshed Aspire S7 and S3 models both feature Intel’s WiDi technology, which allows the laptop to wirelessly connect to a larger monitor or television for outputting videos, viewing photos or surfing the web from across the room.

Measuring 0.5 inches thin and weighing 2.8 pounds, the S7 can be opened to a full 180 degrees , allowing it to lay flat on any surface. In addition to Intel’s newest chip, the aluminum-crafted notebook is packed with two solid state drives in RAID 0 for increased speed.

The Acer Aspire S3-392 features many of the same characteristics as the S7, but instead comes loaded with Nvidia’s GeForce GT73M graphics chip, a 7.2mm 1TB hard drive, and a 1080p display. While the S7’s cover is made of glass, the S3’s is constructed from aluminum and sprayed with a glossy white finish to mimic the same look. The Acer Aspire S3-392 also comes with Acer Fast Response, which wakes your computer from sleep or standby mode in one second.

Like the Apsire S7-392, the S3-392 comes with Intel’s latest Haswell chip, WiDi support, and the ability to open to a full 180 degrees. At 3.6 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Aspire S3-392 is slightly larger than the Aspire S7-392. Acer has also integrated its TwinAir cooling system into both new ultrabooks, promising that its notebooks won’t need to be noisy to keep cool.

Acer has yet to disclose pricing or availability for both ultrabooks.