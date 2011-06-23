10 Best Gadgets of the Year (So Far)

Now that we're at the mid-way point of 2011, it's time to take stock of the gadgets that have truly impressed us during our testing. With all of the smartphones, tablets, eReaders, and other gear out there, there are a lot of good choices. But the gadgets that rise to the top in our rankings offer better design, innovation, and performance than all the rest.

Here's our top 10 gadgets of the year...so far.

Apple iPad 2

It's the king of tablets for a reason. Apple's iPad 2 is slimmer and lighter than the original, sports a faster dual-core processor, and lets you make FaceTime calls. Plus, the app selection is still second to none.

Samsung Droid Charge (Verizon Wireless)

Thanks to Verizon's 4G LTE network, the Droid Charge makes 4G phones on other networks look like they're moving in slow motion--and it offers longer battery life than the HTC Thunderbolt.

All-New Nook

The Nook loses bulk and gains a touchscreen display for just $139, making this eReader an even better value than the Kindle.

Apple iPhone 4 (Verizon Wireless)

Take Apple's best-in-class design and superior apps selection and pair it with Verizon's strong 3G network and you have one stellar smartphone.

ASUS Eee Pad Transformer TF101

A sleek design, aggressively low $399 price, and optional keyboard dock make the Eee Pad Transformer our favorite Honeycomb tablet.

Samsung Series 9 (13-inch)

Sexier and stronger than the MacBook Air and infused with Core i5 power, the 13-inch Samsung Series 9 is one sweet Windows ultraportable.

T-Mobile G2x

As T-Mobile's first dual-core superphone, the G2x is blazingly fast and delivers pure Android goodness. The 4G speeds impress, too.

Samsung Central Station C27A750X

Part docking station, part HD display, the versatile Samsung Central Station lets users wirelessly connect their laptops to a superior screen and all sorts of peripherals.

Alienware M17x

We very, very rarely award five-star reviews, but this beast of a gaming rig blew us away with its performance, style, and unique ability to stream 1080p movies and games right to your TV.

HTC Sensation 4G (T-Mobile)

Between its elegant design and HTC's smart new Sense 3.0 software with active lock screen, the Sensation 4G for T-Mobile is one of the best Android phones yet.

